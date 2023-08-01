MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Truist Financial

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of MarineMax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of HZO stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $39.44. 48,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,243. The company has a market cap of $864.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.32. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $44.03.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $721.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.62 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 90,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in MarineMax by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,141,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,842,000 after acquiring an additional 129,139 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in MarineMax by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MarineMax by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

