Loews (NYSE:L) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

Shares of Loews stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,843. Loews has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

In other news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch acquired 110,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 350,310 shares in the company, valued at $20,275,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 224,800 shares of company stock worth $12,757,392 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Loews by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Loews by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

