SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 28.51% and a negative net margin of 31.24%.

SuperCom Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 394,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,124. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $5.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCB. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SuperCom in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth about $673,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SuperCom Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SuperCom in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

