Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.90% from the stock’s current price.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Shares of Camtek stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 73,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.48. Camtek has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Camtek by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

