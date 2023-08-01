Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Announces Earnings Results

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 43.60%.
Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance
Shares of PXS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 81,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,155. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.50.
Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pyxis Tankers by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pyxis Tankers by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
