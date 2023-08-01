Northland Securities Increases Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target to $55.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Northland Securities from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Camtek from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Camtek from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Camtek stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.03. 61,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,022. Camtek has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Camtek by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Camtek by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

