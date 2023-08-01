Truist Financial Raises New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $87.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $77.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.64.

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. New Relic has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average is $70.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 35.50% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,100,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,316,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,589.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,199 shares of company stock worth $31,997,819 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

