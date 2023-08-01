Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chewy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after buying an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $673,810.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 72,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,896.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $508,364.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,710 shares of company stock valued at $11,971,866. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 650,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,178. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.50 and a beta of 0.87. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.05.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

