Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 44,356 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 41.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.98. 98,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIL. StockNews.com raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

