Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

MSCI Price Performance

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $545.86. 98,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,487. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.53. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.