Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 113,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,153,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 471.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,582. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.02.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

