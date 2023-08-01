Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,340,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,973 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $256,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,232,993. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $430.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.