The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,808 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Toro were worth $15,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Toro by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toro by 1,410.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 51,917 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Toro by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.47. 86,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $80.44 and a 12-month high of $117.66.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 1,654 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,858.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. CL King began coverage on Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

