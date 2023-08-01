Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 364 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 10.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE:UL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 135,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,189. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

