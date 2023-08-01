CVC Limited (ASX:CVC) Declares Final Dividend of $0.05

CVC Limited (ASX:CVC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd.
CVC Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.72.
About CVC
