DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 157.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DBVT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. 61,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,486. The company has a market cap of $298.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 243.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.