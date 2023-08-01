Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 35,645 Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $820,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $413,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,285,546.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,818 shares of company stock valued at $14,507,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.41. 2,534,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

