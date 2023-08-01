Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $19.46 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,276 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of CrowdStrike worth $19,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.5 %

CRWD stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.27. The stock had a trading volume of 485,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,837. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.