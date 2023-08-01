Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 4,742 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $16,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after buying an additional 357,868 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,138,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,704,000 after purchasing an additional 762,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,345,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $473,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.16. 84,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,472. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.