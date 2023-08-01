KBC Group NV Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 210.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,174 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 30,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.8% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.69.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $238.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,674. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.