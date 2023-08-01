Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Stake Lessened by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WES. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,442,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $683,122,000 after buying an additional 1,760,145 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after buying an additional 500,806 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.7% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,044,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,141,000 after purchasing an additional 434,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 569,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 334,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

WES stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 134,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.80 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on WES shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

