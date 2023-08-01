Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 80.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,925 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,405. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

