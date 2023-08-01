Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 103.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.4%.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

GWRS traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.80. 2,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,917. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.54 million, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insider Transactions at Global Water Resources

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,113,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,512,177.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 33,473 shares of company stock valued at $400,129 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Global Water Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 83,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Water Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Water Resources

(Get Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.