ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CEM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.91. 8,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,318. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $37.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at $148,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
