Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Bank7 has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Bank7 has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,527. The company has a market capitalization of $242.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank7 from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $32,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,746,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $46,725.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $32,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,746,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,649 shares of company stock valued at $176,170. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

