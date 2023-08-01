Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $500.00. 44,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,628. The business’s 50 day moving average is $488.63 and its 200-day moving average is $462.36. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $518.71. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

