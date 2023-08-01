ALLETE, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:ALE)

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.678 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

ALLETE has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. ALLETE has a payout ratio of 66.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ALLETE to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of ALE stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.85. 27,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,121. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ALLETE by 61.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after acquiring an additional 289,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ALLETE by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,035,000 after buying an additional 240,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ALLETE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,442,000 after buying an additional 148,353 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 2,017.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after buying an additional 130,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after acquiring an additional 97,478 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. Bank of America lowered ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Sidoti raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.83.

About ALLETE

(Get Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.