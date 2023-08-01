KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of NetApp worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in NetApp by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,124 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 22.1% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 141,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,265.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,265.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,994 shares of company stock worth $941,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 0.2 %

NetApp stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.15. The stock had a trading volume of 200,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $80.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.06.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

