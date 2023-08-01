The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,892 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $324,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 0.0 %

BA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.74. 2,028,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,906,035. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $243.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.64.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

