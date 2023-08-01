KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 109,137 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of Franklin Resources worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,227,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,656,000 after purchasing an additional 866,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,281,406 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $165,703,000 after purchasing an additional 672,756 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,226,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $163,960,000 after purchasing an additional 64,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $28.89. 729,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,506,727. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

BEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.32.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

