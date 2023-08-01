KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 306.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 57,424 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,205,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,442,000 after purchasing an additional 428,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.12. The stock had a trading volume of 145,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.38.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

