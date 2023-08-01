KBC Group NV Buys 164,462 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,462 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SunPower were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SunPower by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in SunPower by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 112,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 39.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SunPower from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on SunPower from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SunPower from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

SPWR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,244. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.01 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). SunPower had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $440.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

