PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $78.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

PetMed Express Stock Down 2.7 %

PetMed Express stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. 324,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.72 million, a P/E ratio of 702.50 and a beta of 0.61. PetMed Express has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34.

PetMed Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of PetMed Express

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,115,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 102,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 88,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 156,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 80,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PETS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

