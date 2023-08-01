PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $78.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.
PetMed Express Stock Down 2.7 %
PetMed Express stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. 324,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.72 million, a P/E ratio of 702.50 and a beta of 0.61. PetMed Express has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34.
PetMed Express Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PETS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
PetMed Express Company Profile
PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
