HC Wainwright Lowers Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Price Target to $5.00

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 73,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,417. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86.

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 148.72% and a negative net margin of 355.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 906,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 164,816 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 175,176 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

