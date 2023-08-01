HC Wainwright Lowers Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Price Target to $5.00

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
Precision BioSciences Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 73,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,417. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision BioSciences
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 906,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 164,816 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 175,176 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Precision BioSciences
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.
