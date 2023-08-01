Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Trading 3.8% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.8% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $162.76 and last traded at $162.05. Approximately 131,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 437,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.18.

The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $978,777,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $793,975,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,848,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

