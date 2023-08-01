Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TREX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $4.51 on Tuesday, hitting $73.65. 273,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,247. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.54. Trex has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Trex by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth $1,470,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth $1,249,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

