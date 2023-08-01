Raymond James Increases Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $484.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $416.00 to $484.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $470.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $451.58. 66,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $298.32 and a twelve month high of $463.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.06.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

