Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.57. 137,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,071. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.86. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $90.01.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

