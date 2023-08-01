Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ameresco Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.47. 166,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,176. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

Insider Activity at Ameresco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,956,000 after purchasing an additional 179,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,305,000 after acquiring an additional 92,278 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,215,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ameresco by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ameresco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.