Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $190.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $259.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.21.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.48. 1,273,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,969. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.78 and its 200-day moving average is $192.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $145.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

