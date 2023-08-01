Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Trading Down 8.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $52.98 and last traded at $53.39. Approximately 118,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 351,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.21.

The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMRC. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Insider Activity at Ameresco

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 34.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,828,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,456,000 after purchasing an additional 972,065 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,914,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 662,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 365,008 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 19.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,190,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,606,000 after acquiring an additional 195,742 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Ameresco by 70.2% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 466,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,117,000 after buying an additional 192,195 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

