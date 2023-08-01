Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $133.15 and last traded at $129.21, with a volume of 149264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.38.

The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $800.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.49 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WWD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $602,974. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.71.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

