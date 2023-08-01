Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $79.42, but opened at $72.86. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hologic shares last traded at $75.90, with a volume of 962,958 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HOLX. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Hologic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Hologic by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Hologic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

