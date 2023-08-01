Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $63.44, but opened at $53.75. Kforce shares last traded at $58.76, with a volume of 77,527 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Kforce had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

Several analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kforce by 34.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

