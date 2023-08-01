Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,150. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -62.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 858,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

