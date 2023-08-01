Barclays Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $425.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $455.50.

KLAC stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $512.83. 129,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $466.30 and a 200-day moving average of $416.91. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. KLA has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $517.30.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,563 shares of company stock worth $2,566,524. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

