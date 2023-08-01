Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,609,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,579,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 863,935 shares of company stock worth $29,740,000. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

