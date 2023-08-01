Kelman Lazarov Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,609,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,579,215. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $134.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 863,935 shares of company stock worth $29,740,000 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

