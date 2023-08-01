Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,631,760,000 after acquiring an additional 988,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

GOOG stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.85. 9,609,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,579,215. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.43 and its 200-day moving average is $109.76. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $134.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 863,935 shares of company stock valued at $29,740,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

