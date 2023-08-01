Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

In related news, CEO Russell Low sold 8,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $1,086,484.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,315,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Russell Low sold 8,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $1,086,484.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,315,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACLS stock traded down $5.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.57. 190,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,088. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.74. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.